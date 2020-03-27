Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary York

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary York Obituary
Mary York
Mary Jane York, 99, passed away March 26, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 7, 1920, in Tompkinsville, Ky., to Frank V. Poindexter and Donna (Sims) Poindexter. Mary was a founding member of Central Christian Church and the secretary at Sunnymede Elementary School for 23 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin York.
She is survived by a daughter, Roberta Turner of Fort Smith; two sons, Eddie and Don York, both of Fort Smith; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside service will be held Monday, March 30 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
There will be no visitation. Viewing will be from noon Saturday to 10 a.m. Monday.
Memorials may be sent to Central Christian Church, 400 N. Waldron Road., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -