|
|
Mary York
Mary Jane York, 99, passed away March 26, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 7, 1920, in Tompkinsville, Ky., to Frank V. Poindexter and Donna (Sims) Poindexter. Mary was a founding member of Central Christian Church and the secretary at Sunnymede Elementary School for 23 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin York.
She is survived by a daughter, Roberta Turner of Fort Smith; two sons, Eddie and Don York, both of Fort Smith; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside service will be held Monday, March 30 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
There will be no visitation. Viewing will be from noon Saturday to 10 a.m. Monday.
Memorials may be sent to Central Christian Church, 400 N. Waldron Road., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2020