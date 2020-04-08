Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mason Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mason Ward

Send Flowers
Mason Ward Obituary
Mason Ward
Mason Taylor Ward, 20, of Gore died April 7, 2020.
Drive-up funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Gore, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his mother, Amanda Ward; his father, Chris Ward; two sisters, Tesa and Kristen Ward; and his grandparents, Grace and Joe Elliott, Jolene Ward, Willie Watts Sr. and Art Hayes.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore, visitors will be limited to 10 at a time.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -