Matilda Rivera

Matilda Juanita Rivera, 65, of Sallisaw died Oct. 19, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.

She is survived by her companion, David Sells; three daughters, Kim Cochran, Gina Taylor and Arianna Rosin; three sisters, Sue Gladden, Christine Gibson and Margarita Coday; two brothers, Rex and Tommy Taylor; and two grandchildren.



