Matthew Harvey
Matthew Harvey, 30, of Huntington passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Rock Island. He was an avid sportsman.
He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Kimberly Harvey of Huntington and Marcie and Richard McGee of Bonanza; one son, Sawyer Harvey of Greenwood; one daughter, Rumour Morris of Louisiana; two brothers, Brandon Stewart of Van Buren and Derek Harvey of Fort Smith; and his maternal grandparents, Juan and Karen Flores of Bonanza.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 29, 2019