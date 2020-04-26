|
|
Matthew Helfrich
Matthew J. Helfrich, 60, of Lavaca passed from this life on April 22, 2020. He was born Jan. 7, 1960, in Evansville, Ind., to John and Rita Schenk Helfrich. After graduating from Northside High School, Matt earned his associate degree from Westark Community College. Matt spent over 25 years as an electrician at Whirlpool. He liked geeking out on computers and listening to music, and was quick with a quote from his favorite movie.
He was preceded in death by his father, John J. Helfrich.
Matt is survived by a daughter, Mandy and husband Lance Kuykendall of Van Buren; his mother, Rita Helfrich of Fort Smith; seven siblings, Peter B. Helfrich and wife Christine of Salt Lake City, Utah, Donald F. Helfrich of Longview, Texas, Terri A. and husband Steve Haaser of Fort Smith, Kenneth S. Helfrich and wife Cathy of New Bern, N.C., Thomas A. Helfrich and wife Danielle of Burleson, Texas, Jane F. and husband Richard Wakefield of Fayetteville and Anna C. and husband Scott Jones of Rogers; as well as a plethora of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to recognize Matt's neighbors, Catherine and Darren Bailey and their granddaughter Faith, for all the years of friendship and love.
No services are currently scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Matt's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St., 11th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10038. If you find yourself in a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 27, 2020