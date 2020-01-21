|
|
Matthew Liebal
Maj. Matthew Ryan Liebal, 34, of Fort Smith passed from this life Jan. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 8, 1985, in New London, Conn., to Dennis and Kathryn Worden Liebal.
In 2001, Matthew was awarded the Eagle Scout badge. One of his community projects was organizing a road race to raise funds for a local food bank. Matthew was a graduate of Montville High School in Connecticut, where he excelled in track and field and was inducted into the Montville Athletic Hall of Fame.
Matthew completed his undergraduate degree and continued to run at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. At Dickinson, Matthew earned All-American in 2005 in cross country, then again in 2007 in the 10,000 meters in track, where he broke the school record. In 2019, he was inducted into the Dickinson Athletic Hall of Fame for his efforts on the track. Also while at Dickinson, Matthew was actively involved in the ROTC Program and after graduation was commissioned in the U.S. Army, where Matthew was twice deployed to Iraq. His service there earned him multiple decorations, including the Bronze Star medal for his heroic achievement and the Meritorious Service medal for his outstanding service to the United States.
Following his honorable discharge from the Army as captain, Matthew continued his military career with the Arkansas Army National Guard, where he recently achieved the rank of major. Matthew furthered his education at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and earned his Master of Business Administration with a focus in finance. With all that Matthew accomplished, his most prized and treasured was his marriage to Jill and the birth of their son, Benjamin.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ray Liebal.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Jill and their son Benjamin; his parents, Dennis and Kathryn Liebal; two sisters, Rebecca Liebal and her fiancé David Coffey and his twin Heather Liebal; his paternal grandmother, Bernadette Liebal; his maternal grandmother, Virginia Ray and her husband Al; and his paternal grandfather, Richard Worden. He also leaves behind his father and mother-in-law, John and Wanda Johnson; three brothers-in-law, Bryce Johnson and his wife Lindsay and their children Presley and Sloan, Dr. Trent Johnson and his wife Shayla and their children Hadley and Ryland and Grant Johnson and his wife Jennifer and their daughter Ava; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial with U.S. Army honors to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory,visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 22, 2020