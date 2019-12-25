Home

DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Matthew Mundy
Matthew Aaron Mundy, 35, of Howe died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Little Rock.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Kendra; three daughters, Ryleigh, Kylie and MattiLynn; his mother, Linda Howard; his father, Johnny Mundy; two sisters, Shelly Smith and Leslie Shipman; and four brothers, Johnny Mundy Jr., Jose Villarrubia, Javier Mehrara and Timmy Coker.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 26, 2019
