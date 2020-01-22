Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Christ the King Church
Visitation
Following Services
Christ the King Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ the King Chapel
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
1965 - 2020
Matthew Walbe Obituary
Matthew Walbe
Matthew John Walbe, 54, of Fort Smith passed away Jan. 21, 2020. He was born Feb. 21, 1965, in Fort Smith to Leo Walbe and Rosetta Engel Walbe. Matthew enjoyed playing the guitar. He was a skilled artist and woodworker. Matthew was known for his sweet smile and soft heart and soul. He will be dearly and forever missed.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Rosetta Walbe Schwartz and Jack Schwartz; three brothers, Vincent Walbe, Curtis Walbe (Marcia) and Stephen Walbe; three sisters, Joanie Testa (Jeff), Judy Marrin (Chip) and Janet Newman (Brian); seven nieces, Courtney, Megan, Mariah and Leanna Walbe, Anna and Emma Griggs and Jessica Newman; and four nephews, Collin and Brian Walbe, Brandon Newman and Alex Marrin.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Christ the King Chapel in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Thursday with visitation to follow at Christ the King Church.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 23, 2020
