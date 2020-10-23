1/
Matthew Williams
Matthew Williams
Matthew Gregory Williams, 21, of Arkoma died Oct. 21, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Midland Heights Methodist Church in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Bethany; a daughter, Sophia; his parents, Rebecca and Clifford Williams; three sisters, Crystal Arias, Emily Williams and Marissa Bourland; and two brothers, Tony Chase and Cameron Porter.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
