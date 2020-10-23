Or Copy this URL to Share

Matthew Williams

Matthew Gregory Williams, 21, of Arkoma died Oct. 21, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Midland Heights Methodist Church in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

He is survived by his wife, Bethany; a daughter, Sophia; his parents, Rebecca and Clifford Williams; three sisters, Crystal Arias, Emily Williams and Marissa Bourland; and two brothers, Tony Chase and Cameron Porter.



