Mattie Moore
Mattie Jane Moore, 93, of Muldrow died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 20, 1925, in Muldrow. She was a homemaker and taught school for 10 years in El Paso, Texas, after receiving her bachelor's in education at the University of Texas at El Paso in 1972. She was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Van Buren and enjoyed the Tuesday Bible study at Trinity Methodist Church in Muldrow. Pickleball, table tennis, line dancing, tennis and exercise classes kept her active throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, bridge, sewing and drawing up plans for building their home in Muldrow.
She was the widow of Billy Wood Moore. They had three children, Cathryn Reinoehl of Marietta, Ga., Susan Chesshire of Fort Smith and Richard Henry Moore, who died in 2016. She has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law, Talitha (Dale) Daily and Connie Daily of Muldrow.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 918 N. Ninth St., Van Buren, with burial at 2 p.m. at the U. S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the home of her daughter Susan, 3205 S. 97th St, Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 382, Van Buren, AR 72957.
Published in Times Record from June 19 to June 20, 2019