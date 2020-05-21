Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Wake
Friday, May 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Pocola, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Piggee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Piggee


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Piggee Obituary
Mattie Piggee
Mattie C. Piggee departed this life on May 17, 2020. She was born Jan. 31, 1950, in Redland, Okla., to Theodore and Lucille Wallace. Mattie graduated from Gans Public School. After high school, she worked until her retirement at Ilpea Industries and raised her granddaughter after the death of her daughter. At a young age, she attended Church of God and Christ in Muldrow. She volunteered at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Pocola, always giving a helping hand.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Scottie Piggee; and a daughter, Tia Piggee.
She leaves to forever cherish her loving memory two sisters, Verna Cummings (Ivan) of Fort Smith and Josephine Brown (M.L.) of Roland; a granddaughter, Raven Piggee; a brother-in-law, Robert Piggee; a sister-in-law, Nancy Piggee; a host of nieces and nephews; and plenty of friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday May 23 at Union Baptist Church in Pocola, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Wake will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -