Mattie Piggee
Mattie C. Piggee departed this life on May 17, 2020. She was born Jan. 31, 1950, in Redland, Okla., to Theodore and Lucille Wallace. Mattie graduated from Gans Public School. After high school, she worked until her retirement at Ilpea Industries and raised her granddaughter after the death of her daughter. At a young age, she attended Church of God and Christ in Muldrow. She volunteered at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Pocola, always giving a helping hand.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Scottie Piggee; and a daughter, Tia Piggee.
She leaves to forever cherish her loving memory two sisters, Verna Cummings (Ivan) of Fort Smith and Josephine Brown (M.L.) of Roland; a granddaughter, Raven Piggee; a brother-in-law, Robert Piggee; a sister-in-law, Nancy Piggee; a host of nieces and nephews; and plenty of friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday May 23 at Union Baptist Church in Pocola, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Wake will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2020