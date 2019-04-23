|
|
Maud Marshall
Maud Marie (Rainwater) Marshall, 91, of Uniontown died April 22, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a retired teacher from Cedarville Public Schools and had a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Arkansas. Maud was also a member of Uniontown Christian Church.
Maud was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Marshall; both parents, Wallace Edgar and Jessie Lee (Graham) Rainwater; and two brothers, Wallace Graham and J.A. Rainwater.
Maud is survived by loving daughters, Jan and Sherry; two granddaughters; and five great-granddaughters.
Maud grew up in Natural Dam and graduated from Cedarville Public Schools as co-valedictorian of her class. At the age of 17, she married Homer Marshall and moved to Uniontown. After the birth of their two daughters, Maud was determined to get her degree in education. She attended Westark Community College in Fort Smith taking both day and night classes to obtain the required hours necessary to begin teaching. Maud began her teaching career in a one room school house at Uniontown in 1959 instructing children in grades first through fifth. Not only did she teach school, but as the need arose she also served as a cook and drove kids home from school. To finish getting the hours necessary for a bachelor's degree, Maud would teach all day and go to school nights until she got all the hours she could obtain at Westark, then in the summer she would make a daily drive to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville until she finally received her bachelor's degree in education (keep in mind there was no air conditioning in vehicles or buildings at this time and the roads she traveled were not all paved). When Uniontown Public School consolidated with Cedarville Public Schools, she transferred to Cedarville where she taught fifth grade English until her retirement 30 years later. A confidant and inspiration too many, Maud Marie (Rainwater) Marshall will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Uniontown Cemetery. Officiating the ceremony will be Carl Miller and Bobby Boyakin. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Bill Prater, Mike Honea, Robin Cameron, Jimmie Johnson II, Jonadab Johnson and Lee Young.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry and Janice Prater, Glenanna O'Mara, Doug Cottrell, David Schook, Dian Boyakin, Dorothy Miller, Vernon Russell and Bud Cameron.
A special thanks to the loving staff at Memory Lane/Courtyard and Heart of Hospice.
Contributions may be made to the online at or mailed to 10201 W. Markham St., Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72205.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019