Maud Mulvany
Maud Powell Mulvany, of Coronado, Calif., joined the Lord on Nov. 17, 2019, after a 13-year battle with cancer. She was born May 18, 1959. She was always optimistic and constantly looked to the future and the well-being of her family and students. Maud was the beloved wife to Steve Mulvany. She was a devoted mother to Booth and wife Jessica and Sara and Alli Ramsay; as well as her stepchildren, Shannon Mulvany and Kelli (Jon) Talmage; and her two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Tyler.
In addition to her passion for her family, Maudie was dedicated to her teaching, where she worked with mild to moderate special education students at Central Elementary School in Imperial Beach, Calif. One of Maud's coworkers described her as "passionate, generous of spirit, supportive, steadfast in her beliefs, stubborn in the best possible way, a spirited advocate, a feisty and scrappy fighter, demanding for excellence, a champion and a constant cheerleader for her family." We all would agree that this is how Maud led her entire life.
Maud has been recognized for her excellence in teaching through multiple awards, including the recent nomination for the LifeChanger of the Year national award.
Maud was a University of Arkansas graduate with both bachelor's and master's degrees in education. She was an active member and alum of Pi Beta Phi fraternity. She enjoyed many years of her youth with her sisters at Camp Fern in Marshall, Texas.
Maud is survived by her father, Robert Powell of Fort Smith; her stepmother, Janice Powell; her siblings, Carolyn (Ken) Hartley, Annie (Andy) Hendricks, David (Annette) Curry, Dwight Curry and Lynn (Clay) Gilliland; and her nieces and nephews, Andrew, Emma and Rachel Hendricks, Taylor, Mac and Kelso Hartley, Colby, Chesley, and Eva Curry and Robert David and Matthew Weidman. She is also survived by her uncle, William Curtis Shipley of Fayetteville; and many Shipley cousins.
Maud's mother, Sally Bowers, preceded her death on July 7, 2018.
Following a private family memorial service, Maud's family will host a celebration of life from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith.
Arrangements were under the direction of Goodbody Mortuary in San Diego.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maudie's favorite charity, specifically designated to the treatment and cure for Crohn's disease: Mount Sinai Health System Office of Development c/o Erica Edwards, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1049, New York, NY 10029. Make check payable to "Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai" with memo reading "Dr. Marla Dubinsky — Feinstein IBD Clinical Center."
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019