|
|
Maudie Owens
Maudie M. Owens, 84, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Catoosa, Okla., to Wayne and Eunice (Eaton) Miller. She was the assistant manager of Homeland Grocery in Oklahoma City. Mrs. Owens was of Assembly of God faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Owens; and a son, Bill Coleman.
She is survived by her two daughters, Wynoma Burkholder of Whitesboro, Texas, and Mary Brown of Van Buren; one brother, Max Miller of Springfield, Mo.; a stepdaughter, Cheryl West Miller of Arkansas; a stepson, Paul D. Owens of Oklahoma; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019