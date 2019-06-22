Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Maudie Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maudie Owens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maudie Owens Obituary
Maudie Owens
Maudie M. Owens, 84, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Catoosa, Okla., to Wayne and Eunice (Eaton) Miller. She was the assistant manager of Homeland Grocery in Oklahoma City. Mrs. Owens was of Assembly of God faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Owens; and a son, Bill Coleman.
She is survived by her two daughters, Wynoma Burkholder of Whitesboro, Texas, and Mary Brown of Van Buren; one brother, Max Miller of Springfield, Mo.; a stepdaughter, Cheryl West Miller of Arkansas; a stepson, Paul D. Owens of Oklahoma; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now