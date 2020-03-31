|
Maudie Wilson
Maudie Bell Wilson, 95, of Sallisaw died Friday, March 27, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 10 am. Friday at Roland City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Virginia Oliver; a sister, Janice Richards; a brother, Joe Wilson; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2020