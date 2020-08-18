Maudine Craig
Maudine Craig, 77, of Ozark died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Ozark. She was born Sept. 4, 1942, in the Granades Chapel community to Henley and Gladys Price Kirby. She retired from Cargil Poultry and was of the Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Jacobs; and a brother, Joe Tom Kirby.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Craig of Ozark; two daughters, Donna Williams of Coal Hill and Deanna Jones and husband Conway of Ozark; a son, Marty Craig and wife Nancy of Virginia; seven grandchildren, Carrie Moreno, Bradley and Brandon Jones, Gayla Tolbert, Jacob Williams and Kayley and Emilie Craig; and four great-grandchildren, Marlea Jones, Layden Schouweiler and Michael and Arik Tolbert.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at First Baptist Church in Ozark with Brother Ted Darling officiating and burial at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Conway and Brandon Jones, Alfonso Moreno, Steve Jacobs, Jacob Williams and Rocky Tolbert.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com
.