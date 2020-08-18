1/1
Maudine Craig
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maudine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maudine Craig
Maudine Craig, 77, of Ozark died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Ozark. She was born Sept. 4, 1942, in the Granades Chapel community to Henley and Gladys Price Kirby. She retired from Cargil Poultry and was of the Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Jacobs; and a brother, Joe Tom Kirby.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Craig of Ozark; two daughters, Donna Williams of Coal Hill and Deanna Jones and husband Conway of Ozark; a son, Marty Craig and wife Nancy of Virginia; seven grandchildren, Carrie Moreno, Bradley and Brandon Jones, Gayla Tolbert, Jacob Williams and Kayley and Emilie Craig; and four great-grandchildren, Marlea Jones, Layden Schouweiler and Michael and Arik Tolbert.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at First Baptist Church in Ozark with Brother Ted Darling officiating and burial at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Conway and Brandon Jones, Alfonso Moreno, Steve Jacobs, Jacob Williams and Rocky Tolbert.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jaunita Pyle
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved