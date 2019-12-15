Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home
105 W 4Th St
Waldron, AR 72958
(479) 637-2167
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Hicks Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Hicks Jr. Obituary
Maurice Hicks Jr.
Maurice "Sonny" Hicks Jr., 85, of Waldron passed away Dec. 14, 2019. He was born April 7, 1934, in Scott County to the late Maurice Sr. and Mettie (Puckett) Hicks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Rindell Kim Hicks; and five siblings, A.C. Hicks, Velma Castleberry, Flora Bell Lawson, Juanita Scroggins and Lorene Hicks.
Maurice is survived by his wife of 64 years, LeeAnn Hicks of the home; a daughter, Christinia Parker and husband David of Mena; a son, Breck and wife Jessica Hicks of Greenbrier; two grandchildren, Jessica Daniels and husband Kyle of Mena and Chloe Hicks of Greenbrier; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Finley Daniels; a brother, Henry Hicks and wife Marilyn of Waldron; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Rick Metcalf officiating. Private family burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Stamps, Shannon Stamps, Luther Bailey, Terral Scroggins, Greg Sanders, Keith Hicks, Kelly Hicks and Everett Stamps.
Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Bailey, Tristan Stamps, Cale Castleberry and Scott Clemmons.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -