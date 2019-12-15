|
Maurice Hicks Jr.
Maurice "Sonny" Hicks Jr., 85, of Waldron passed away Dec. 14, 2019. He was born April 7, 1934, in Scott County to the late Maurice Sr. and Mettie (Puckett) Hicks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Rindell Kim Hicks; and five siblings, A.C. Hicks, Velma Castleberry, Flora Bell Lawson, Juanita Scroggins and Lorene Hicks.
Maurice is survived by his wife of 64 years, LeeAnn Hicks of the home; a daughter, Christinia Parker and husband David of Mena; a son, Breck and wife Jessica Hicks of Greenbrier; two grandchildren, Jessica Daniels and husband Kyle of Mena and Chloe Hicks of Greenbrier; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Finley Daniels; a brother, Henry Hicks and wife Marilyn of Waldron; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Rick Metcalf officiating. Private family burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Stamps, Shannon Stamps, Luther Bailey, Terral Scroggins, Greg Sanders, Keith Hicks, Kelly Hicks and Everett Stamps.
Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Bailey, Tristan Stamps, Cale Castleberry and Scott Clemmons.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 16, 2019