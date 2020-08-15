1/1
Maurice Primm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurice Primm
Maurice Primm, age 85, of Mena passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1934, in Stephens to Lester and Edith Primm. He was married to Lynn Campbell Primm for 18 years. He was an auxiliary officer in Springhill, La., and later in Mena. He owned and operated Primm's Texaco and Northside Auto for many years. Maurice was an avid outdoorsman — he loved camping, hunting, fishing and anything outside. He raised cows, donkeys and horses and was known as workaholic. Maurice was also known for generously helping those in need. If he could help, he would. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother and friend, and will be dearly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Jo Cassidy; and a daughter, Susan Kay Bowen.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Campbell Primm of the home; three daughters, Diane Smith and husband Larry of Fort Smith and Linda Rowe and husband Ricky and Tonya Warrington, both of Mena; a son, Art Warrington and wife Amanda of Mena; 10 grandchildren, Justin Bowen, Denette Taylor, Marcus Stevens, Rebeca Stevens Stewart, Warren Rowe, Jennifer Youngblood, Eric Rowe, Ryan Rowe, Travis Warrington and Tara Lynn Davis; a brother, Larry Joe Primm and wife Loretta of Maumelle; a sister, Pat Post and husband Bill of Kingsland; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and his special friend, Tim Kelton.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Rocky Cemetery with Brother Stacey Strother officiating, under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
Visitation will be general.
Pallbearers will be Larry Smith, Justin Bowen, Warren Rowe, Eric Rowe, Ryan Rowe, Jeried Youngblood, Travis Warrington and Ethan Davis.
Honorary pallbearers are Marcus Stevens, James Taylor, Art Warrington and Tim Kelton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved