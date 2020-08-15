Maurice Primm

Maurice Primm, age 85, of Mena passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1934, in Stephens to Lester and Edith Primm. He was married to Lynn Campbell Primm for 18 years. He was an auxiliary officer in Springhill, La., and later in Mena. He owned and operated Primm's Texaco and Northside Auto for many years. Maurice was an avid outdoorsman — he loved camping, hunting, fishing and anything outside. He raised cows, donkeys and horses and was known as workaholic. Maurice was also known for generously helping those in need. If he could help, he would. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother and friend, and will be dearly missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Jo Cassidy; and a daughter, Susan Kay Bowen.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Campbell Primm of the home; three daughters, Diane Smith and husband Larry of Fort Smith and Linda Rowe and husband Ricky and Tonya Warrington, both of Mena; a son, Art Warrington and wife Amanda of Mena; 10 grandchildren, Justin Bowen, Denette Taylor, Marcus Stevens, Rebeca Stevens Stewart, Warren Rowe, Jennifer Youngblood, Eric Rowe, Ryan Rowe, Travis Warrington and Tara Lynn Davis; a brother, Larry Joe Primm and wife Loretta of Maumelle; a sister, Pat Post and husband Bill of Kingsland; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and his special friend, Tim Kelton.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Rocky Cemetery with Brother Stacey Strother officiating, under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.

Visitation will be general.

Pallbearers will be Larry Smith, Justin Bowen, Warren Rowe, Eric Rowe, Ryan Rowe, Jeried Youngblood, Travis Warrington and Ethan Davis.

Honorary pallbearers are Marcus Stevens, James Taylor, Art Warrington and Tim Kelton.



