Or Copy this URL to Share

Maurice Primm

Maurice Primm, 85, of Mena died Aug. 13, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Rocky Cemetery, under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn; three daughters, Diane Smith, Linda Rowe and Tonya Warrington; a son, Art Warrington; a sister, Pat Post; a brother, Larry Primm; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store