Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Bess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Bess

Send Flowers
Mavis Bess Obituary
Mavis Bess
Mavis (Anderson) Bess, 93, of Sallisaw died Monday, July 1, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Muskogee, Okla.
She is survived by three daughters, Judy Hinesley of Bozeman, Mont., Harriett Chavez of Bakersfield, Calif., and Jo Bauer of Sallisaw; a sister, Maxine Hines of Pensacola, Fla.; six grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.