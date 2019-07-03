|
Mavis Bess
Mavis (Anderson) Bess, 93, of Sallisaw died Monday, July 1, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Muskogee, Okla.
She is survived by three daughters, Judy Hinesley of Bozeman, Mont., Harriett Chavez of Bakersfield, Calif., and Jo Bauer of Sallisaw; a sister, Maxine Hines of Pensacola, Fla.; six grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 4, 2019