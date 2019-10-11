Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Talbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Talbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max Talbert Obituary
Max Talbert
Gene Talbert passed away at his home in Ozark on Oct. 10, 2019, after a brief illness.
He is survived by Linda Talbert, his loving wife of 18 years. Other local kin includes Linda's son, Craig Cook and his wife, Melinda; along with two granddaughters, Jayden and Cassandra. Linda's other son, Rodney Cook lives in Guam. Gene is also survived by his sister, Doris Morgan and her husband Richard of Dallas; younger brothers, Richard Talbert of Fallon, Nev., and William Talbert and his wife Marti of Yorba Linda, Calif.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Thelma Talbert; and his first wife, Donnella.
Gene Talbert was born Nov. 11, 1936, in West Middleton, Ind. He graduated from Kokomo High School and studied briefly at Indiana University before relocating to California in 1955. He later attended College of Business Administration at Cal Poly Pomona. Gene Talbert served in the U.S. Army from 1959-64 as a cryptanalyst, stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge and while in California, Gene was employed in sales by the Bridgeford Meat Co. Yearning to be a business owner, Gene relocated to Ozark in the mid-70s and purchased Tinker's Liquor in Altus. Gene successfully operated Tinker's until 2014, when he sold the store and retired. Much of his time in retirement was happily spent with his two granddaughters and cruising and traveling with his wife, Linda. Gene was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Ozark Recreation Club. He was proud of his multiple holes-in-one and "shooting his age." Gene's other passions were regular poker games with a group of close friends and attending deer camp (more for the comradery than the deer).
At Gene's specific request, there will not be a memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Please consider a donation to the in lieu of flowers or other tokens of remembrance.
To leave online condolences, visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now