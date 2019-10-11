|
Max Talbert
Gene Talbert passed away at his home in Ozark on Oct. 10, 2019, after a brief illness.
He is survived by Linda Talbert, his loving wife of 18 years. Other local kin includes Linda's son, Craig Cook and his wife, Melinda; along with two granddaughters, Jayden and Cassandra. Linda's other son, Rodney Cook lives in Guam. Gene is also survived by his sister, Doris Morgan and her husband Richard of Dallas; younger brothers, Richard Talbert of Fallon, Nev., and William Talbert and his wife Marti of Yorba Linda, Calif.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Thelma Talbert; and his first wife, Donnella.
Gene Talbert was born Nov. 11, 1936, in West Middleton, Ind. He graduated from Kokomo High School and studied briefly at Indiana University before relocating to California in 1955. He later attended College of Business Administration at Cal Poly Pomona. Gene Talbert served in the U.S. Army from 1959-64 as a cryptanalyst, stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge and while in California, Gene was employed in sales by the Bridgeford Meat Co. Yearning to be a business owner, Gene relocated to Ozark in the mid-70s and purchased Tinker's Liquor in Altus. Gene successfully operated Tinker's until 2014, when he sold the store and retired. Much of his time in retirement was happily spent with his two granddaughters and cruising and traveling with his wife, Linda. Gene was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Ozark Recreation Club. He was proud of his multiple holes-in-one and "shooting his age." Gene's other passions were regular poker games with a group of close friends and attending deer camp (more for the comradery than the deer).
At Gene's specific request, there will not be a memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Please consider a donation to the in lieu of flowers or other tokens of remembrance.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 12, 2019