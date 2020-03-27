|
Maxine Davis
Maxine Davis passed away on March 23, 2020, at the age of 85 years old. She was resting comfortably at her home in Van Buren with her loving daughter, Sonja Davis-Nowotny, and her grandchildren, Marri Lenae and W. Mason Prock by her side. As Maxine passed from this life and was welcomed into heaven her sister, Odie Cook, 97 years old of Conway, was praying with her via phone.
Maxine was the youngest child of Robert and Bessie Sullivan of Grannis, born Aug. 26, 1934. Maxine's older brother, Ira Ray, preceded her in death in 2004. Maxine met the love of her life, John Ivan Davis, in 1957 at Union Mission Church, where he was the church pianist. He always said he loved her at first sight and just three months later, on May 11, 1957, they were married in that very church by the Rev. Billy Dunahoo. They spent their lives together, sharing their love for the Lord as pastors for over 50 years. Their pastorates included Wickes, Alma, Shafter, Calif., and Dora. Maxine was the epitome of what a pastor's wife should be. She worked tirelessly alongside her husband to help and encourage others in Christ. Maxine loved to read her Bible, pray for and with others and especially loved teaching children about the Lord. She was extremely artistic, a skilled seamstress and an extraordinary cook. Her talents are too many to list.
Maxine and John Ivan were married for 61 years when, on March 13, 2018, he traveled on to their heavenly home to begin making it ready for his bride to join him this past Monday. She will forever be missed, but her beautiful smile and joyous laughter will never be forgotten.
Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2020