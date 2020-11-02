1/1
Maxine Dunn
1918 - 2020
Maxine Dunn, age 102, of Ozark left for her heavenly home on Oct. 31, 2020, in Ozark. She was born Oct. 30, 1918, in Cecil to Wesley Robert Cotton and Ethel Eubanks Cotton.
Maxine attended school in Cecil and graduated from Cecil High School in 1938. Maxine and her husband made their home in Cecil where they farmed, gardened and raised cattle on their land. She was a retired homemaker and known to many as a pristine seamstress. She quilted for many years with the ladies of the Cecil Fire Department to raise money for the safety of her community. She was a devoted member of Oak Grove Community Church, near Cecil, where she was the congregational song leader. She served on the Eubanks Cemetery Voluntary Work Committee, spending countless hours cleaning and seeing after the premises located in Cecil.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Dunn.
She is survived by a son, Courtney Dunn and wife Anne of Fort Smith; a daughter, Rosemary Kirby and husband Thurman of Ozark; a granddaughter, Brooke Anne Mooney and husband Jaffet of Fort Smith; a grandson, Robert Kirby and wife Chassie of Springdale; a great-grandson, Taylor Kirby of Springdale; two great-granddaughters, Madison Kirby of Springdale and Merritt Tyler Mooney of Fort Smith; and a sister, Betty Lockhart of Van Buren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 4, at Eubanks Cemetery in Cecil with Brother James Corbell officiating, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Open viewing will be from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Visitation with family and friends will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Eubanks Cemetery, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove Community Church, or Eubanks Cemetery, 100 Cloos Circle, Ozark, AR 72949.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeweb.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
