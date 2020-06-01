Maxine McCullar
Maxine McCullar, 89, of Barling went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born Aug. 14, 1930, in Clarksville to Robert and Cordia (Young) Williams. Maxine was a retired production worker for Southern Steel and Wire and a nanny for several different families for over 20 years. She was a member of Murry Spur Free Will Baptist Church in Spiro for over 50 years, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for most of those years. Maxine wrote poetry and several of her poems were published.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bandy B. McCullar.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Joyce and husband David of Fort Smith; a son, Burl McCullar and wife Julie of Canon City, Colo.; four grandchildren, Joe Don Joyce and wife Jennifer of Bentonville, Kelly Kiene and husband Kenny of Charleston, Dennis Joyce of Fort Smith and Sarah McCullar of Broomfield, Colo.; seven great-grandchildren, Grayce and Cole Joyce, Wyatt Kiene, Bailey Adams and Nick, Landen and Katie Joyce; two sisters, Wanda Blaylock of McCurtain, Okla., and Gwen Clyma of Stigler, Ola.; three brothers, Charles Williams of Oklahoma City, Sonny Williams of Stigler and Bud Williams of Owasso, Okla.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at Murry Spur Free Will Baptist Church with private burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joe Don, Dennis, Nick, Landen and Cole Joyce and Wyatt Kiene.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.