Maxine McIlroy
It is with great sorrow on Earth but rejoicing in heaven that we share the unexpected passing of our precious mother, Maxine Reed McIlroy. Born Sept. 20, 1936, in rural Oark, she was just shy of her 84th birthday.
She was a former business owner in Ozark, an employee of Bank of the Ozarks, a rental property owner, a community servant and a wonderful friend and mother to many people beyond her own family. She lived an amazing life defined by love, her love for Jesus and allowing Him to love others through her.
Maxine was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Reed; her mother, Pearl Skaggs Reed Vanover; her stepfather, Harrison Vanover; her husband of 40 years, George Hopkins McIlroy Jr.; her life partner for 20 years, Kenneth McGee; a sister, Arlene Griffith; a brother, Charlie Reed; and a grandson, Caleb Winborn.
She leaves behind two sons, Allen Hayden McIlroy and wife Lori of Cass and George Hopkins McIlroy III and wife Melissa of Ozark; three daughters, Cynthia Ann McIlroy Williams and husband Robbie of Ozark, Martha Elizabeth McIlroy Lane and husband Frank of Henderson, Texas, and Susan Alice McIlroy Hopper and husband Dennis of Ozark; three claimed sons, Kenny McGee and wife Carol, Larry McGee and wife Debbie and Mark McGee; her nephew-son, George "Billy" William Winborn of Portland, Ore.; her nephew of the late Jimmy McIlroy, James Craig and wife Bertha of Colorado; nephews, Monroe McIlroy Winborn and George Hopkins Winborn. Also to her glory are a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Phillip Allen McIlroy and children James, Tamara and Zyla, Mary Manzo and husband Matthew and son Matthew, Sharah Garat and husband David, Anna McIlroy and husband John Mark Enecks, Jordan McIlroy and children Evan and Mariah, Rebeckah McIlroy and husband Jeff Primm and children Maria, Kie and Trey, Jeshana McIlroy and husband Dusty Post, Netanya McIlroy and Alex Trotter, Michael McIlroy, Kristina Hatfield and husband Brian and children Megan, Annah and Lauren Kessler and Alex, Nick and Jordan, Madison Winborn, Amanda Toriano, Bailey, Paige Williams Stubblefield and husband Daniel of Springdale, Jake Lane and wife Haley and children Luke and Lily-Grace of Fayetteville, Lauren Lane of Siloam Springs, Christian Lane of Henderson, Grace Lane of Henderson, Victoria Stokes Onaca and husband Ronen and daughter Izabella Grace of Delhi, India, Hayden Alexander Stokes of Ozark, Gabriella-Noel Stokes of Ozark, Jordan Hopper of Springdale, Kristen Hartung and husband Brandon of Fayetteville and daughter Hope, Taylor Logan McIlroy of Fayetteville and her mother Jerri Lynn Lindsey Wagner of Ozark, Hayden James Qualls McIlroy, George Hopkins McIlroy IV and Jeremiah Isaiah McIlroy, all of Ozark, and Amber Simpson and husband Rodger and children Britton and Briley.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at West Park Baptist Church with Brother Troy Vaughn officiating and burial at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at West Park Baptist Church.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com
.