Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker Memorial Chapel
Van Buren, AR
Maxine Metsker


1924 - 2019
Maxine Metsker Obituary
Maxine Metsker
Maxine Medsker, 95, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at a local hospital. Maxine was born June 4, 1924, in Edna, Kan. to the late Dennis and Gladys (Clevenger) Cooper. She was a hotel maid.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Marvin Medsker; a daughter; and a grandson.
She is survived by a son, James Medsker of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Scott Boswell, Shannon Medsker, Damian Hernandez and Eve Hernandez; eight great-grandchildren; a nephew, Ricky Glass of Van Buren; and two nieces, Sharon Daniels of Fort Smith and Brenda Smith of Van Buren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with interment at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Medsker, Scott Boswell, Bo Dinsmore, Mike Daniels, Damian Hernandez and Ricky Glass.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 13, 2019
