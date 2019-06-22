|
|
Maxine Waits
Maxine Louise Waits, 80, of Fort Smith passed away June 14, 2019. She was born Feb. 10, 1939, in Talihina to Obern Lee Jones and Thelma Underwood Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harlen F. Waits; and a sister, Pearline Hiatt.
She is survived by one daughter, Diane Moore of Fort Smith; two sons, Charles F. Waits (Cindy) of Russellville and Danny Lee Hiatt of Van Buren; one brother, William Jones (Dell) of Knoxville; five grandchildren, Jeramie Miller, Michael Moore, Ashley Hiatt, Miranda DeGregory (Nick) and Jennifer Rousey (Clint); seven great-grandchildren, Easton Altman, Dylan Rousey, Emily Rousey, Chase Rousey, Thomas Moore, Leia Moore and Sofia Walker; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, including Bill Johnson and Tuesdai Cozort.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019