May Starr
May Elizabeth Starr, 72, of Pocola passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Pocola. She was born Aug. 21, 1947, in Fort Smith. May worked at Whirlpool for 33 years. She enjoyed camping, walking dogs, gathering with friends and family and reading. She really enjoyed having a margarita with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Shelly Ashing; and her mother, Lillie.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Starr; three daughters, Michelle Scheide and husband Ray of Russellville, Melinda "Punky" Weiler and husband Stacey of Fort Smith and Marla Ashing of Pocola; a son, Trey Ashing of Sugarloaf Key, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Gayla Smith and husband Charlie of Spiro; 10 grandkids; a great-grandkid; a sister, Lorene Hopewell of Arkoma; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Pocola City Park. Casual dress is requested. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation online at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.