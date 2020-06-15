May Starr
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share May's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May Starr
May Elizabeth Starr, 72, of Pocola passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Pocola. She was born Aug. 21, 1947, in Fort Smith. May worked at Whirlpool for 33 years. She enjoyed camping, walking dogs, gathering with friends and family and reading. She really enjoyed having a margarita with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Shelly Ashing; and her mother, Lillie.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Starr; three daughters, Michelle Scheide and husband Ray of Russellville, Melinda "Punky" Weiler and husband Stacey of Fort Smith and Marla Ashing of Pocola; a son, Trey Ashing of Sugarloaf Key, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Gayla Smith and husband Charlie of Spiro; 10 grandkids; a great-grandkid; a sister, Lorene Hopewell of Arkoma; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Pocola City Park. Casual dress is requested. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation online at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
301 South Pocola Blvd.
Pocola, OK 74902
(918) 436-2415
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved