Megan Keith
Megan M. Keith, who resided in Fort Smith, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 17, 1970, in Dallas to the late Doyle Wayne Keith and Carolyn Sue (Ward) Keith. She was 50 years old. Megan was a supervisor at ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc. in Fort Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Charleston High School and a member of Community Bible Church Church in Fort Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Gordon Tinkle.
She is survived by a sister, Courtney Keith Krause of Fort Smith; her mother, Anna Tinkle of Fort Smith; two brothers, Charles Prescott and Stephen Prescott and wife Linda, both of Barling; a niece, Elizabeth Fowler of Fort Smith; and several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Community Bible Church in Fort Smith, with Pastor Frankie Post officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Community Bible Church.
Pallbearers will be Nick Kyrouac, Chuck Sumners, Marcus J. Johnson, Daron Baukman, Scott Winstead and Rodney Dhaiti.
Honorary pallbearers are Lynn Harris, Brian Ulmer, Mike Kirby, Keith Lovell, Bryant Yates and Richard Rudder.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Kitties and Kanines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903; or Angel Tree Ministry at Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 12, 2020