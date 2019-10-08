Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Melba Coleman


1930 - 2019
Melba Coleman Obituary
Melba Coleman
Melba L. Coleman, 88, of St. Louis passed away Oct. 7, 2019. She was born Oct. 8, 1930, in Perkins, Okla. She was a member of Webster Rose United Methodist Church in Webster Rose, Mo., and a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shamblin Coleman; her parents Everett and Bessie Bennett; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Coleman; and two brothers, Kenneth and Lavelle Bennett.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Coleman and wife Elizabeth of Little Rock and David Coleman and wife Patty of Webster Rose; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery officiated by the Rev. William Reeves. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 9, 2019
