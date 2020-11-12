1/1
Melba Hathaway
1935 - 2020
Melba Hathaway, 85, of Lavaca passed from this life on Nov. 11, 2020. She was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Waldron to Claude Self and Flora Pollard.
Melba was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Central City. She was a seamstress until her retirement from Klein Tools. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and feeding her hummingbirds.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Mavin Hathaway; and two sisters, Laverne Boggs and Tressie Wagner.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Donnie and Sharon Coyle of Lavaca; and three grandchildren, Josh Clemmer, Amanda Sheppard and Kelly Dyer.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Lavaca City Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Wilson, Cody Wilson, Bill Wilson, Dane Douglas, Josh Clemmer and Perry Newman.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lavaca City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
