Melba Linker
Melba Linker, age 78, of Atkins died Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. She was born Jan. 26, 1942, in Denton, Texas, to the late Ben and Melba Mitchell Thompson. She was a member of the Women's International Bowling Congress and retired as a cashier from K-Mart and Kroger Stores.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepmother, Lena Thompson; and three brothers, Donald, Jimmy and Teddy Thompson.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Pate Linker; two sons and daughters-in-law, Charles "Chuck" and Cindy Linker of Alma and Edward and Terry Linker of Van Buren; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Monty Ball of Branch and Regina and Richard Nichols of Greenwood; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held for the family at Ford Cemetery, near Atkins. Arrangements are under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2020