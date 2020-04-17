Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shinn Funeral Service
800 W Main St
Russellville, AR 72801
(479) 968-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba Linker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba Linker


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melba Linker Obituary
Melba Linker
Melba Linker, age 78, of Atkins died Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. She was born Jan. 26, 1942, in Denton, Texas, to the late Ben and Melba Mitchell Thompson. She was a member of the Women's International Bowling Congress and retired as a cashier from K-Mart and Kroger Stores.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepmother, Lena Thompson; and three brothers, Donald, Jimmy and Teddy Thompson.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Pate Linker; two sons and daughters-in-law, Charles "Chuck" and Cindy Linker of Alma and Edward and Terry Linker of Van Buren; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Monty Ball of Branch and Regina and Richard Nichols of Greenwood; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held for the family at Ford Cemetery, near Atkins. Arrangements are under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -