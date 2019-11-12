|
Melba Morgan
Melba Lee Sutton Morgan, 93, of Muldrow died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Blackjack Cemetery.
She is survived by seven children, Gayla Hall, Gloria Wildrick, Helen Redden and Tracey, Wayne, David and Steve Morgan; a stepdaughter, Barbara Ogdon; a stepson, Jerry Morgan; 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 13, 2019