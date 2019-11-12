Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melba Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba Morgan

Send Flowers
Melba Morgan Obituary
Melba Morgan
Melba Lee Sutton Morgan, 93, of Muldrow died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Blackjack Cemetery.
She is survived by seven children, Gayla Hall, Gloria Wildrick, Helen Redden and Tracey, Wayne, David and Steve Morgan; a stepdaughter, Barbara Ogdon; a stepson, Jerry Morgan; 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -