Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Melba Williams


1927 - 2020
Melba Williams Obituary
Melba Williams
Melba Williams, 92, of Denning died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Ozark.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Altus United Pentecostal Church with burial at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by two sons, Ronnie and Paul Lee, both of Denning; two brothers, Joel Gilbert of Ozark and Bill Gilbert of Dyer; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 10, 2020
