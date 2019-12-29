|
Melba Wilson
Melba Wilson was born May 18, 1927, in Spiro to Benjamin Reese and Annie (Dees) Carter. She passed away Dec. 28, 2019, in Spiro at the age of 92. Along with her husband, Sister Melba pastored at House of Worship Southside in Spiro for over 14 years. She was a church secretary and Sunday school teacher for over 60 years. She was a giving person, taking many cakes and pies to anyone sick or in need. She was an outstanding cook, everyone in Spiro loved her coconut and chocolate pies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sondra Strickland; and a brother, Sam Carter.
Sister Wilson is survived by her husband, the Rev. O.M. Wilson; a daughter, Regina Eoff and husband Earnest Toad; two granddaughters, Shannon Harrison and Vicki Odom; two great-grandsons, Ty and Brooks Harrison; a great-granddaughter, Dustie Cheyanne Cummings; a sister, Doris Davis; two brothers, Gilbert Carter and Harold Carter and wife Loretta; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Due to lack of room and overcrowding, Sister Wilson's funeral service will held at Victory Worship Center in Spiro at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Burial will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers will be Ricky Odom, Carl Wegert, Frank Howery, Mike Walker, Gary Ballinger and Lewis Howery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Bibles be purchased through The Gideons online at www.sendtheword.org or by calling (615) 564-5000.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 31, 2019