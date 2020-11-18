Melinda Hendrix
Melinda K. Hendrix, 68, of Tulsa passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Tulsa. She was an administrative assistant for Northeastern Health Systems in Tulsa. She was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mae (Hopkins) Franklin; a sister, Wanda Kakidas; and two brothers, Leroy and Steven Franklin.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jack of the home; two sons, Curtis Hendrix and wife Patricia of Warrenton, Va., and Justin Hendrix and wife Mandy of Tulsa; two sisters, Ruby Hester of Tulsa and Reba Koonce of Uniontown; four brothers, Carl and Lloyd Franklin, both of Cedarville, and Donald and Ronnie Franklin, both of Huntsville; and five grandchildren, Zachary, Samantha, Jena, Jacob and Bryce.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Hall Cemetery Arbor in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
