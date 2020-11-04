Melinda Moore
Melinda L. Moore, 70, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a cashier at Walgreens in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Moore of the home; and a sister, Marlene Holiday of Van Buren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
