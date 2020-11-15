1/1
Melissa Burkholder
1972 - 2020
Melissa Burkholder
Melissa Michelle Burkholder, 48, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Jacksonville. She was born Jan. 16, 1972, in Wichita, Kan.
She was self-employed. She was a mother, sister, daughter, cousin, friend to many and a lover of animals. She was loved by all who knew her and was best-known for telling jokes, pulling pranks and helping people.
She was preceded in death by a son, Hunter Candelaria; and her mother, Alberta Scott Burkholder.
Survivors include two sons, Dyllan Candelaria of Barling and Brandon Candelaria of Fort Smith; her father, Gilbert Burkholder of Alma; two sisters, Steffeny Abner of Alma and Loretta Turner of Van Buren; a brother, David Burkholder of Chester; and numerous cousins.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
November 15, 2020
She was friends with my sister joy . I remember Melissa's beautiful smile . That would light up a room . Along with her beauty. She will be greatly missed. My condolences to the family
Jonathan atwell
Acquaintance
