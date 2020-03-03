Home

Melissa Moore Obituary
Melissa Moore
Melissa Ann Moore, 44, of Fort Smith died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Brushy Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by six daughters, Amanda Waldrop, Kimberly Gipson and Crystle Robinson, all of Alma, and Felicia White, Destiny Moore and Miranda Gipson, all of Fort Smith; a son, David Moore of Fort Smith; a sister, Angela Moore of Alma; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020
