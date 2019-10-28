|
|
Melissa Reeves
Melissa Short Reeves passed away Oct. 18, 2019, in Dallas. She was born to the late Richard A. Short and Lois A. Short on Jan. 15, 1961, in Fort Worth, Texas. "Fred," as she was known by those who grew up with her, graduated from MacArthur High School in the summer of 1979. She had been residing in Irving, Texas, close to where she grew up and was working for City Hospital at White Rock for five years with a wonderful staff who will be remembered by the family with gratitude.
Melissa was a kind and compassionate woman with the ability to touch anyone's life for the better. She truly cared about others and was always striving to be better, both for herself and for those around her. She loved gardening, great music, good beer and sitting on the porch at dusk. She had a love for Leon Russell, his music and the family that came with the Leon Lifer Group, which is unsurpassed. She was very active in Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6796 and greatly loved the family she had built through the organization. She was someone you could always count on for a smile or kind word. Her unexpected passing has affected countless lives, but her light and humor will live on in each of those whom she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two cousins, Huntington W. Rhodes and Christopher Lee Rhodes IV.
She leaves behind two daughters, Molly Reeves and Rebecca Reeves; a brother, Grant Short; a sister-in-law, Patricia Short; three nieces, Jessica Short, Rachel Hagedorn and Michelle Brown; her uncle and aunt, Christopher L. Rhodes III and Judy Rhodes; and her beloved boxer, Laila.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Plymouth Park Methodist Church, 1615 Airport Freeway, Irving, with a reception to follow.
Arrangements were under the direction of Browns Funeral Home in Irving.
In lieu of flowers, please send a live plant in her memory or make donations to Remembering Melissa — V.F.W Post No. 6796, 9179 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218 or online at www.fundly.com/remembering-melissa-1#welcome.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 29, 2019