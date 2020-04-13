|
Melody Orman
Melody Gaye Orman, 58, of Braggs, Okla., died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Braggs.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at South Bethel Cemetery in Braggs, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Rick; a daughter, Brittany Mealer; three stepdaughters, Shalena Webb, Jeannie Locust and Kaysi Langley; a stepson, Travis Orman; her father, Lee Crum; two sisters, Linda Dye and Holly Stanfill; and 10 stepgrandchildren.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2020