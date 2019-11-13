|
|
Melvin Bowen
Melvin Aubrey Bowen Sr., of Ozark, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Ozark. He was a retired shop foreman from the Arkansas Highway Department in Fort Smith, where he worked for 20 years. He was also a veteran of Desert Storm and retired from the Arkansas National Guard 142nd Field Artillery in Ozark as a staff sargent after 23 years. Aubrey was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Altus and a member of Ozark and Coal Hill Masonic Lodge. He also served as mayor of Denning for four years and on the Altus School Board for 13 years. Aubrey was born March 26, 1939, in Mountain Top to Melvin Eli and Leola Jane Ellison Bowen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Melba Bowen Phelps of Joplin, Mo., and Rosalie Bowen Harrison of Springdale.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie Jo West Bowen of Ozark; a son, Melvin Aubrey Bowen Jr. and wife Karan of Altus; two daughters, Vickie Bowen Baker and husband Daniel of Kingfisher, Okla., and Angela Bowen Harris and husband JaRon of Ozark, a sister, Ruth Bowen Blevins and husband Doyce of Afton, Okla.; and a brother, Charles Bowen and wife Judy of Alma. Aubrey is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Brandon Bowen and wife Nicole of Altus, Krystal Bowen of Altus, Adam Bowen and wife Jenny of The Woodlands, Texas, Kortnee Trent of San Antonio, Rylee Trent of Kingfisher, Whitley Stewart and husband Derek of Ratcliff, Abby Gibson of Ozark, Bailey Pettis and husband Zach of Ozark, JaRon "Bub" Harris II of Ozark and Jensen Harris of Scranton; eight great-grandchildren, Katlyn Holzman and husband Colby of Ozark, Brandon "Bubba" Bowen Jr. and Levi and Lilly Bowen, all of Altus, Wyatt and Camryn Bowen of The Woodlands, Silas Wilson of Ratcliff and Baby Pettis of Ozark on the way.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Altus with Brother Robert Nuckolls officiating. Burial will be at Belt Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Bowen, Adam Bowen, Derek Stewart, Zach Pettis, Brandon "Bubba" Bowen Jr. and JaRon (Bub) Harris II.
Honorary pallbearers are The Breakfast Club which includes David and Linda Aitchison, Rusty Cagle, Walter "Punkin" King, Mac Bornmann, J.T. Harris, Ray and Dianna Cotton, Loyd Grigsby, Rick Cline and Bill Brockett.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 14, 2019