Melvin Crowell
Melvin Crowell, 87, of Rogers passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Rogers. He was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Paris to his parents Elmer and Lula Mae (Wooten) Crowell. Melvin was one of the first members of the first regiment of the Green Berets during the Korean War. He was a devoted family man, owned a commercial masonry company and attended church at Word of Life in Bentonville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lula Mae Crowell; two sisters, Ema Horn and Dana Redding; and a granddaughter, Chrissy Crowell.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jean (Sewell) Crowell; two sons, Dean Crowell and wife Jeanine of Santa Barbara, Calif., and David Crowell and wife Crystal of Fayetteville; three daughters, Leslie Mordue and husband Lewis of Stuart, Va., Angela Crowell of Rogers and Shannon Crowell and wife Tara of Eureka Springs; three brothers, Lonnie Crowell and Art Crowell, both of Dardenelle, and Elmer "Jack" Crowell of Russellville; six sisters, Pauline Horn of Fort Smith, Willene Lensing of Little Rock, Velma Mullings of Harrison, JoAnn Kobunski of Zaneville, Ohio, Lawana Nicholas of Dardenelle and Marla Porter and husband Danny of Clarksville; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Aidan Gillespie, Shawn Gillespie, Walker Crowell, Declan Boyd, Chase Ragsdale and Mel Crowell.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019