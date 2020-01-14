|
|
Melvin Hays
Retired Lt. Col. Melvin "Little Scooter" Monroe Hays (U.S. Army) received his last orders on Jan. 11, 2020 at Arkansas State Veterans Home at Fayetteville. He was born Dec. 15, 1938, in Clarksville to Ephus and Lillie Hays. In 1956, he graduated from Clarksville High School. On Jan. 1, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Mills of Sprada. Together they spent over 50 years building a life together all over the world and the United States, due to his 20-year army career and post-military employment.
During his time in the military, Mel served in the Vietnam War as a communications officer. Looking back on the war, Mel explained that his mission was to ensure that there were "as few casualties as possible, on both sides." He would go on to serve four additional tours in Europe.
During the 1970s, he taught ROTC at the University of Central Arkansas. He also ran with the cross country team and served as a role model to all students. It was there that he earned his master's degree in communication media. He was the first in his family to receive a college education.
Mel never fully retired. He spent his post-military career working all over the world as a leader for Techdyne, General Dynamics and GTE. Wherever he went, he made new friends while keeping his old ones and his family close to his heart.
Mel was known for his generous spirit, loyal heart, open mind and never ceasing industry. "Can't" wasn't in his vocabulary and he never turned down an opportunity.
His legacy is exemplified in his decoration as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. It can also be found in the broad, resilient smile he shared with his blood-kin, as well as all the family he adopted along the way.
He is survived by three siblings, Ralph Adams of Hartman, Jurine Roberts of Clarksville and James "Big Scooter" Glen Hays of Russellville; three daughters, Tina Hays Udouj and Deloris Hays, both of Fort Smith, and Elizabeth Gambert of Fayetteville; a son-in-law, Gary Udouj; and four grandsons, Skyler Gambert, Abe Gambert, Isaac Udouj and Miles Udouj. He is also survived by an extended family of friends around the world.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Hardwicke Chapel with Pastor Dan Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Clarksville.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Hardwicke Chapel in Clarksville.
To continue Mel's tradition of helping others, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to local veterans or Alzheimer's charity.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020