Melvin McCoy

Melvin T. McCoy, 81, of Sallisaw died Sept. 16, 2020.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters, Pam Cravatt, Melissa McCoy and Patricia Fields; a son, Keith McCoy; three brothers, Calvin, George and Marvin McCoy; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



