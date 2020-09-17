1/
Melvin McCoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin McCoy
Melvin T. McCoy, 81, of Sallisaw died Sept. 16, 2020.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters, Pam Cravatt, Melissa McCoy and Patricia Fields; a son, Keith McCoy; three brothers, Calvin, George and Marvin McCoy; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved