Melvin McCoy
Melvin McCoy
Melvin T. McCoy, 81, of Sallisaw died Sept. 16, 2020.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters, Pam Cravatt, Melissa McCoy and Patricia Fields; a son, Keith McCoy; three brothers, Calvin, George and Marvin McCoy; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
