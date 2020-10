Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin Moore

Melvin Moore, 70, of Bloomer died Oct. 13, 2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hosanna Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Funeral Home in Charleston.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; three daughters, Kimberly, Laura and Amanda; three brothers, David, Randy and Tony Moore; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



