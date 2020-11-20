1/2
Merrill Tabor
Merrill Tabor
Merrill D. Tabor, 98, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born March 24, 1922, in Berwin, Colo., to Clynt and Mable C. (Records) Tabor.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II; he served and was wounded in the Battle of Okinawa. He worked at several locations for the civil service and retired from Fort Chaffee. The Sebastian County Veterans Treatment Program was founded in part to honor his service.
Merrill loved God, his family, fishing, gardening and the St. Louis Cardinals. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; and two sisters.
He is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Coots and husband David of Barling; three sons, Larry Tabor and wife Charlcie of Mountain Home and Ronnie Tabor and wife Sally and Stephen Tabor and wife Becky, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, Ferrill and Melvin Tabor, both of Spiro; a sister, Louise Krovas of Dallas; six grandchildren, Heather Poole, Eric, Benjamin and Stephen Andrew Tabor, Kristin Duncan and Sarah Vandermeer; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov, 23, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Mr. Tabor's guestbook may be signed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church, 2825 Grinnell Ave. Fort Smith, AR 72908.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
