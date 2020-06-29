Merry Ann Peoples

Merry Ann Wheat Peoples left for heaven on Saturday morning, June 27, 2020. She died at home under hospice care with her husband Rusty at her side.

Nov. 15, 1955, Dr. Ed Wheat and wife Gay of Springdale welcomed a third daughter, Merry Ann. She grew up in Springdale and graduated from Springdale High School in 1974. She attended John Brown University.

Merry Ann would tell you the two most important decisions of her life were accepting Jesus Christ's finished work on the cross when she was 15 years old at Christian summer camp and becoming a follower of Christ; and in August of 1978, marrying the love of her life, Jimmy "Rusty" Ray Peoples Jr., with the camp speaker who had led her to the Lord, the Rev. G. Michael Cocoris officiating.

In 1982, son Jimmy "Ray" Peoples III was born. Rusty and Merry Ann began married life in Van Buren, then moved to a little, rock house on a small farm in Cedarville. They later moved to Fort Smith's South P Street and then to Apple Ridge Circle. Lastly, they moved to their beloved craftsman cottage on Strozier Lane in Barling. Each home was lovingly decorated with Merry Ann's just right, personal touches.

Merry Ann had a special way with animals, welcoming numerous dogs and cats into their home and showering them with attention and affection. If she was sitting down, there was always a kitty or puppy vying for her lap. Besides her "pet projects," pastimes included Bible study, playing hymns on the piano for her own pleasure, swimming, flower tending and daily phone calls with her mother.

Rusty and Merry Ann were active members of First Baptist Church in Jenny Lind.

Throughout her life, Merry Ann endured many health challenges, hospitalizations, multiple scans, scopes, surgeries and kidney dialysis. She was the bravest woman we knew.

Merry Ann was predeceased by her daddy in 2001.

Those left behind are missing her, yet rejoicing that she is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, "… and so shall [she] ever by with the Lord," including her husband, Rusty of Barling; her sons, Ray and wife Abbi and their sons Graham and Owen of Shawnee, Kan., and Ray, who pastors at New City Church in Kansas City, Kan.; her mother, Gay Wheat of Springdale; her big sisters, Melinda Mason and husband Sam of Springdale and Joy Shoemaker and husband Rick of Tulsa; her much loved father-in-law, Jim Peoples of Fort Smith; her sister-in-law, Jane "Janie" Peoples of Van Buren; 10 nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and -nephews.

Merry Ann's life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at First Baptist Church, 1910 Gate Nine Road, Old Jenny Lind Loop, Greenwood. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.

Viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with family present from 5-7 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to New City Church, 7230 Quivira Road, Shawnee, KS 66216.



